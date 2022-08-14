Trump ally Rep. Scott Perry blasts Biden DOJ for distracting Americans from CCP influence on Biden family

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., on Sunday reflected on his experience earlier in the week when FBI agents seized his cell phone following the Mar-a-Lago raid, and said this all serves as a “distraction” from “actionable intelligence” that the Chinese Communist Party is trying to overtake the United States.

The Pennsylvania Republican said he was on vacation with his family, including two young children and his in-laws, when FBI agents showed up and demanded his cell phone for imaging before later returning it.

“Look, we have always supported law enforcement. I always have. We have revered the FBI, but this is an abuse of power. Look, they are using these tactics to intimidate people, coerce people,” he told “Sunday Morning Futures.” Perry said he has nothing to hide, in contrast to “people that BleachBit their phones and hit them with hammers,” referring to Hillary Clinton’s team during her email scandal.

“People that keep the same phone a year and a half after the election aren’t worried about what’s on their phone and so that’s me, but apparently they want to destroy me politically,” Perry added. “Like I said, anybody that doesn’t bend the knee, that isn’t intimidated, that isn’t parroting the narrative is now subject to these kinds of third-world banana republic tactics.”

Host Maria Bartiromo later brought up the close ties between the Biden family and Communist Party of China and asked Perry, a five-term congressman, about his thoughts on the expected meeting between President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping in November.

“I expect that the president will capitulate to the Communist Party of China. It should be pretty apparent to anybody that’s been alive for the past five years that the Biden family is completely compromised by the Communist Party of China,” Perry said.

“It’s been a grift for a very long time, and instead of going after the Communist Party of China, they’re happy to change the text words of Jim Jordan that were on his phone, so that’s all a distraction to keep the American people from focusing on what really is actionable intelligence and actual evidence like you said in plain sight that the DOJ should be pursuing right now,” he continued.

In his initial exclusive statement to Fox News Digital earlier in the week, Perry asserted that “as with President Trump last night, DOJ chose this unnecessary and aggressive action instead of simply contacting my attorneys. These kinds of banana republic tactics should concern every Citizen — especially considering the decision before Congress this week to hire 87,000 new IRS agents to further persecute law-abiding Citizens.”

The seizure of the Perry’s phone came a day after former President Trump posted that his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida was “under siege” by a “large group” of FBI agents conducting a search warrant.

“Such an assault could only take place in broken, Third-World Countries. Sadly, America has now become one of those Countries, corrupt at a level not seen before,” Trump said, alleging that the FBI agents broke into his safe.

Multiple sources told Fox News Digital Saturday that when the FBI raided Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, they seized multiple boxes containing records covered by attorney-client privilege and potentially executive privilege.

Sources familiar with the investigation told Fox News Saturday that the former president’s team was informed that boxes labeled A-14, A-26, A-43, A-13, A-33, and a set of documents–all seen on the final page of the FBI’s property receipt –contained information covered by attorney-client privilege.

Fox News’ Paul Steinhauser and Brooke Singman contributed to this report.