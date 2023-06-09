Trump aide indicted in classified documents investigation

A close aide to Donald Trump has been indicted in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation of the former president’s handling of classified documents, two sources confirm to Fox News.

Walt Nauta, who served as a Trump personal aide and valet in the White House and later at Mar-a-Lago, was the second to be indicted in Smith’s investigation, following Trump’s indictment on Thursday night.

The exact charges Nauta faces was not immediately clear.

The indictment from a federal grand jury in Miami remains under seal, and there was no immediate confirmation from the Justice Department.

Sources told Fox News that Nauta was seen on surveillance video moving boxes of sensitive material from a storage area at a time when the government had sought information about those documents. At some point, he reportedly had stopped speaking with investigators.

It is unclear whether other current or former Trump aides or associates could be charged in the classified documents investigation.