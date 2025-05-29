Trump administration sets new goal of 3,000 illegal immigrant arrests daily

The Trump administration has a new goal of 3,000 arrests of illegal immigrants daily, which was publicly confirmed by White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller.

“Under President Trump’s leadership, we are looking to set a goal of a minimum of 3,000 arrests for ICE every day,” Miller told “Hannity” on Wednesday night, saying the number is going to keep getting bumped higher over time.

His response comes after an Axios report that Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Miller were said to be backing the 3,000 daily figure in a meeting last week at ICE headquarters.

On “America’s Newsroom” on Thursday morning, border czar Tom Homan reaffirmed his statement, saying that officials are “asking for an increase” in arrests.

“We’ve gotta increase these arrests and removals,” Homan said.

“The numbers are good, but I’m not satisfied. I haven’t been satisfied all year long,” noting that there’s a major “public safety” risk with hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants still in the country from the Biden administration and earlier. For those that do not already have rap sheets, DHS is encouraging them to self-deport with a covered commercial flight and an $1,000 stipend for exiting.

During Trump’s first 100 days, ICE arrested 66,463 illegal immigrants, and more than 65,000 illegal immigrants were deported. Of that figure, more than 17,000 had criminal convictions or charges for crimes such as driving under the influence, assault, or “weapon offenses,” according to ICE.

The agency deported 17,200 people in April, which is roughly 4,000 higher than the year prior, when former President Joe Biden was in office, according to NBC News.

“Under Secretary Noem, we are delivering on President Trump and the American people’s mandate to arrest and deport criminal illegal aliens and make America safe,” DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin stated.

The goal increases as the administration pushes Congress to pass the reconciliation bill, which has just been passed by the House. The bill is expected to ramp up funding to get 10,000 more ICE agents and tens of thousands more beds for detention facilities.

“This bill will add infrastructure and technology to make our gains on the borders permanent. It puts more boots on the ground to target cartel activity, alien smuggling, child trafficking and drug smuggling. It will provide the needed funds and manpower to increase the great work of ICE on our deportation operations nationwide,” Homan said of the bill after its House passage, according to the White House.