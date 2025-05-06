Trump admin reinstates 9/11 survivors program staff following HHS reorganization

FIRST ON FOX: The Trump administration’s Health and Human Services Department (HHS) sent out reinstatement notices to staff members who were part of a federal healthcare program for 9/11 survivors, following a reduction in force at HHS and its subagencies as part of Trump’s efforts to optimize the federal government.

The administration announced in mid-February that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) would face cuts that would reduce the agency’s workforce by roughly one-tenth. As part of that reduction in force, 16 workers at the World Trade Center Health Program (WTCHP) were let go, an HHS official confirmed.

The move spurred concern from both Democrats and Republicans.

New York Republican Rep. Mike Lawler, whose district in the Hudson Valley is home to many 9/11 first responders, reportedly indicated after the cuts that he was actively communicating with the Trump administration about them.

“This political chaos is jeopardizing the healthcare of heroes,” Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., added in a Sunday statement about the 16 fired WTCHP workers.

After political pressure in early April, the Trump administration eventually restored WTCHP Administrator Dr. John Howard to his role as head operator of the program, according to Lawler, and today all the staff members at WTCHP who were let go as part of the administration’s DOGE efforts have been reinstated.

One of the 16 total staffers who were swept up in the cuts had already accepted a resignation buyout offered by the Trump administration.

“We appreciate the department’s swift action to address these notices and return critical program staff to work to help assist and provide ongoing services,” Howard said in a statement to Fox News Digital. “We’re ready to serve the more than 133,000 responders and survivors of the 9/11 attacks who are served by this program along with other critical programs in NIOSH.”

The federal program, which is housed within the (CDC), was established by Congress in 2010 as part of the James Zadroga 9/11 Health and Compensation Act of 2010. It is operated by the CDC’s National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health.

The program was developed to provide healthcare services to 9/11 victims, first responders and others involved in support services during the attacks who were exposed to harmful contaminants that day, as many were forced to inhale toxic dust and debris as they attempted to save lives.

The program, which was extended in 2015, is slated to run until 2090 and aims to ensure that patients directly affected by the 9/11 attacks in New York, the Pentagon and in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, have zero out-of-pocket costs for any health complications that came as a result of the 9/11 attacks.

“The chaos we see throughout the administration we’re seeing 10 times over at the World Trade Center program,” Schumer said over the weekend ahead of the reinstatements, according to New York’s Spectrum News NY1. “We hear people are being fired, then we hear they’re being restored; then we hear they’re being fired, then they’re being restored.”