Trump admin can’t deport Georgetown scholar accused of spreading Hamas propaganda until court rules: judge

A federal judge has ordered the Trump administration to halt the planned deportation of a Georgetown University scholar arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Monday over allegations he spread Hamas propaganda online.

Judge Patricia Giles ordered that Badar Khan Suri, an Indian citizen, “shall not be removed from the United States unless and until the Court issues a contrary order.”

Suri was detained in Alexandria, Louisiana.

Suri, a postdoctoral scholar student in the United States on a student visa, was accused of “actively spreading Hamas propaganda and promoting antisemitism on social media,” a senior Department of Homeland Security (DHS) official said in a statement.

“Suri has close connections to a known or suspected terrorist, who is a senior advisor to Hamas.”

The agency did not name the suspected terrorist or Hamas advisor.

However, The New York Times reported that Suri’s wife is Palestinian American. Her father is Ahmed Yousef, a former advisor to Ismail Haniyeh, the Hamas leader Israel assassinated last year in Iran.

In a voice message, Yousef said Suri is his son-in-law, adding Suri was not involved in any “political activism,” including on behalf of Hamas, the Times report states.

Yousef lives in Gaza but said he left his position in the Hamas-run government more than a decade ago. He doesn’t hold a senior position with the terrorist group and has publicly criticized Hamas’ decision to attack Israel Oct. 7, 2023, which ignited the group’s ongoing war with Israel.

On March 15, Secretary of State Marco Rubio determined Suri’s activities and presence in the U.S. “rendered him deportable” under the Immigration and Nationality Act, a senior official said.

