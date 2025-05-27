Trump admin ask SCOTUS to authorize rapid migrant deportations to countries other than their own

The Trump administration is asking the Supreme Court to intervene and allow it to quickly deport illegal immigrants to countries other than their own, Fox News has learned.

The request from the Justice Department comes after a lower-court judge, Brian Murphy, issued a nationwide injunction that halted the Trump administration’s attempts to rapidly deport immigrants residing illegally in the United States to third-party countries not their own.

In a Monday evening ruling, Murphy denied the government’s request to postpone enforcement of his injunction, and, as a result, the Trump administration is now seeking emergency relief from the Supreme Court while the case continues to work its way through the legal system.

As many as a dozen people from several countries, including Vietnam and Myanmar, were allegedly ordered deported to South Sudan, in violation of Murphy’s previous order.

It was unclear where the plane carrying the migrants may be as of last week, but a source with knowledge of the situation confirms to Fox News that the flight was in the nearby African country of Djibouti, with U-S military personnel on the scene assisting. No word on when or if the flight would travel on to South Sudan.

A Department of Homeland Security spokeswoman had indicated South Sudan would not be the final destination for that particular flight.

