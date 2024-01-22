Trump addresses enthusiastic New Hampshire volunteers, announces retirement of ‘DeSanctimonious’ nickname

Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Former President Donald Trump stopped by his campaign’s New Hampshire headquarters on Sunday, shortly after opponent Florida governor Ron DeSantis dropped out of the 2024 presidential race.

Speaking to Granite State volunteers, the former president told the crowd as he was leaving that he would stop calling DeSantis “Ron DeSanctimonious.”

“You know…it’s retired,” Trump said to the volunteer.

“Okay, I just said, will I be using the name Ron DeSanctimonious?” he added to the room of people. “I said, that name is officially retired. Thank you.”

Later on Sunday night, Trump told supporters in Rochester, New Hampshire that his opponent “ran a really good campaign.”

“I’d like to take time to congratulate Ron DeSantis and, of course, a really terrific person who I had gotten to know his wife, Casey, for having run a great campaign for president,” Trump said. “He did. He ran a really good campaign.”

“I will tell you, it’s not easy,” he continued. “They think it’s easy doing this stuff, right. It’s not easy.”

The former president also called DeSantis “gracious” by giving Trump his endorsement.

“He was very gracious and he endorsed me, so I appreciate it,” Trump added. “I appreciate that. And I also look forward to working with Ron and everybody else to defeat Crooked Joe Biden.”

“We will have to get him out,” the former president continued. “We have to go back. He’s put our country at great peril, at great. So I just want to thank Ron and congratulate him on doing a very good job. It’s a tough situation. It’s a tough thing to do.”

Earlier on Sunday, DeSantis announced the suspension of his campaign in a video on X.

“It’s clear to me that a majority of Republican primary voters want to give Donald Trump another chance,” the Florida governor said. “They watched his presidency get stymied by relentless resistance, and they see Democrats using lawfare to this day to attack him.”

“If there was anything I could do to produce a favorable outcome, more campaign stops, more interviews, I would do it,” DeSantis said in the video. “But I can’t ask our supporters to volunteer their time and donate their resources if we don’t have a clear path to victory.”

