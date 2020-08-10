Trump abruptly escorted out of White House press briefing, returns to say there was a 'shooting' outside

President Trump on Monday was abruptly escorted away from the White House briefing room just a few minutes after taking the podium for a press briefing, but quickly returned to tell reporters, “There was a shooting outside of the White House.”

Describing what he knew about the situation, the president said it “seems” an armed person was shot by Secret Service and had been taken to the hospital. Trump said no one else was injured.

“It seems that the shooting was done by law enforcement,” he said.

Several minutes after initially taking the podium, someone – who appeared to be a Secret Service agent – told the president shots had been fired outside before Trump stopped and walked out of the room.

“Excuse me?” the president said to the agent before exiting.

After returning to the podium, Trump said a shooting took place outside the premises of the White House near the fence. He said more information would be released later.

The president said he was not taken to the White House bunker, but was rather ushered to the Oval Office.

When a reporter asked the president, “Are you rattled by this at all, Mr. President?” Trump replied, “Do I seem rattled?”

The president then moved on to discussing other issues, including the stock market and the coronavirus crisis.

Fox News’ John Roberts reported hearing the sound of gunshots outside the White House as the briefing began.

The Secret Service later tweeted: “The Secret Service can confirm there has been an officer involved shooting at 17th Street and Pennsylvania Ave. Law enforcement officials are on the scene. More information to follow.”

That intersection is right outside the White House grounds.

Multiple sources told Fox News there is no believed threat to the Capitol after the White House incident.

Several White House officials and aides, including Ivanka Trump, expressed their appreciation to the Secret Service after the incident.

The president himself praised the Secret Service, telling reporters, “I have such confidence in these people,” adding, “they’re so good.”

Fox News’ John Roberts and Chad Pergram contributed to this report.