Top Trump aides join group prepping to shore up support for MAGA agenda during second term

FIRST ON FOX: Two top aides to President-elect Donald Trump are joining a key outside group ahead of his second term, as the organization preps to garner public support for his MAGA agenda.

One of Trump’s campaign managers in the 2024 election, Chris LaCivita, along with his campaign’s chief pollster Tony Fabrizio are joining 501c4 Building America’s Future (BAF) as senior advisers.

“We are pleased to be joining BAF who in the 2024 cycle was a valuable and key ally in promoting President Trump’s agenda and his candidacy,” LaCivita and Fabrizio said in a statement. “We look forward to helping guide BAF and their efforts to promote President Trump’s America First agenda so their efforts compliment and augment the President’s team’s efforts.”

The two will provide strategic counsel to the group as it looks to energize support for Trump’s policy proposals during his presidency.

BAF led a $45 million effort during the election to support Trump and his campaign against Vice President Kamala Harris. The group has already signaled its intention to continue promoting Trump and his administration past the election, debuting an ad campaign in support of Pete Hegseth, Trump’s choice to lead the Department of Defense.

The group will take an active role, energizing the public in support of Trump’s policy priorities as he enters his second term.

This comes as Republicans prepare to use the budget reconciliation process to pass key Trump items such as his economic and tax agenda as well as some elements of border security. By using this process, Republicans only need a simple majority in the Senate, rather than 60 votes to beat the legislative filibuster.

However, nearly all Republicans will need to be on board, as the party only has 53 seats in the new Senate.

By ramping up public support for Trump’s priorities, Republicans may feel some pressure to get behind certain items.

Other legislation is still expected to face an uphill battle due to the filibuster, but BAF’s work to build public support for Trump’s agenda could also pressure Democrats to join their Republican counterparts, particularly those who are up for re-election in 2026 in red or purple states.

Trump’s other co-campaign manager, Susie Wiles, was named as his White House chief of staff pick shortly after he was elected.