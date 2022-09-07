Top pro-House GOP super PAC launches ad blitz in 21 key congressional districts

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: The super PAC that supports House Republican incumbents and candidates is going up with 22 new TV ads in 21 key congressional districts that may determine if the GOP wins back the chamber’s majority in November’s midterm elections.

The launch of the spots from the Congressional Leadership Fund (CLF), which were shared first with Fox News on Wednesday, come two days after Labor Day, which is the traditional starting gun for the final stretch for campaigns heading into the general election.

The commercials by the group, which is aligned with House GOP leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy and the Republican leadership in the chamber, cover a number of the top issues on the minds of voters this year, including record inflation, crime, and border security. The CLF ads take aim at the massive spending in bills that passed Democratic controlled Congress in the last two years and were signed into law by President Biden, arguing that House Democrats have “fallen out of touch with families back home.”

Among the politicians targeted is two-term Democratic Rep. Kim Schrier of Washington state’s 8th Congressional District — which is rated as a toss up by the Fox News Power Rankings and the other major nonpartisan political handicappers.

“Kim Schrier never met a spending bill she didn’t like,” the narrator in one of the ads claims. “After all, she’s voted with President Biden 100% of the time on his reckless spending.”

Besides Schrier, the spots also take aim at Democratic Reps. Jahana Hayes (CT-05) of Connecticut, Katie Porter (CA-47) of California, Henry Cuellar (TX-28) of Texas, Tom Malinowski (NJ-07) of New Jersey, Angie Craig (MN-02) of Minnesota, Elaine Luria (VA-02) of Virginia, and Rep.-elect Pat Ryan (NY-18) of New York.

The ads also target Democratic congressional nominees Chris DeLuzio (PA-17) of Pennsylvania, Jamie McLeod-Skinner (OR-05) of Oregon, Adam Gray (CA-13), Rudy Salas (CA-22), Christy Smith (CA-27), and Jay Chen (CA-45) of California, Hillary Scholten (MI-03) and Carl Marlinga (MI-10) of Michigan, Tony Vargas (NE-02) of Nebraska, Gabe Vasquez of (NM-02) New Mexico, Emilia Sykes (OH-13) of Ohio, Michelle Vallejo (TX-15) of Texas, and Brad Pfaff (WI-03) of Wisconsin.

Another ad is going up in support of GOP nominee Tyler Kistner, who’s challenging incumebt Craig in Minnesota’s 2nd congressional district.

CLF says the new ads are part of the group’s existing $162 million in TV reservations that were announced earlier this year.

“Americans are seeing first-hand the consequences of Democrat rule: soaring crime, skyrocketing inflation and bailouts for elites on the backs of working families,” CLF communications director Calvin Moore said in a statement to Fox News Digital. “Americans cannot afford more of Democrats’ failed policies.”

House Republicans need a net gain of just five seats in the 435-member chamber in November’s elections to win back the majority they lost during the 2018 midterms.

The CLF’s Democratic rival, the House Majority PAC aligned with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, announced earlier this year that it would also spend nine figures to run ads this election cycle.