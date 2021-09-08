A former top aide to President Jimmy Carter says the Biden administration is “reminiscent of reliving” the tumultuous years in the former president’s administration.

Les Francis, who served as the White House deputy chief of staff during the Carter administration, said President Biden seems unable to “catch a break” amid the chaotic, crisis-ridden first year of his term.

Francis added that the current socio-political storm swirling around Biden reminds him of living through the craziness of the Carter administration.

“The guy can’t catch a break,” Francis told Politico on Wednesday. “It’s so reminiscent of reliving those times, where we had Mount St. Helens, we had Three Mile Island … we had the truckers rioting … Then we had the hostage crisis. We had the Soviets invade Afghanistan in December of 1979.”

STATE DEPARTMENT OBSTRUCTION OF PRIVATE RESCUE FLIGHTS FROM AFGHANISTAN REVEALED IN LEAKED EMAIL

As Francis recollected, Carter saw a slew of crises in his single term as president, such as the cataclysmic 1980 eruption of Mount St. Helens in Washington state, the 1979 Three-Mile Island nuclear disaster, and the infamous 1980 Iran hostage crisis.

“Now you’ve got a hurricane and a million people without power in Louisiana. You’ve got wildfires in the West. You’ve got the delta variant on COVID. Nobody could criticize him for those things, but they have a way of infecting the overall political environment,” Francis added. “What it does is, it sours people’s attitudes, and if you’re the guy in charge, people sort of take it out on you, their frustrations, their anger, whatever it is.”

Amid the fall of Afghanistan and other crises, critics, politicians and pundits alike have been comparing Biden’s time as president to Carter’s. Earlier this year, former President Trump mocked Biden as “worse” than Carter because he isn’t just mishandling crises, but has “created crisis after crisis.”

Biden’s botched pullout after two decades of war saw the Taliban swiftly take over Afghanistan and Americans left stranded behind terrorist lines.

Additionally, amid the withdrawal, a suicide bombing rocked the Kabul airport, tragically killing 13 U.S. service members – 11 Marines, one sailor and one soldier.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A leaked email exclusively obtained by Fox News revealed that the State Department under Biden obstructed private rescue flights coming out of Afghanistan from landing in third countries.

Biden is reportedly headed to California – while Americans are stranded in Afghanistan – to stump for embattled Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom as he faces a recall election.

The White House did not respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Houston Keene is a reporter for Fox News Digital. You can find him on Twitter at @HoustonKeene.