Top Biden officials now believe COVID lab leak possible: report

Biden administration officials are divided over the origin of the coronavirus, but an increasing number now believe that it could have leaked from a lab in Wuhan, China, according to a report.

The once-derided lab-leak theory is now being seriously considered by senior administration officials even as most experts on coronaviruses maintain that COVID-19 originated in nature, jumping from animals to humans, according to a CNN report Friday.

On Thursday, the director-general of the World Health Organization, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said it was “premature” to dismiss the theory that the virus escaped from Wuhan’s Institute of Virology and called on China to provide “direct information on what the situation of these labs was before and at the start of the pandemic.”

Biden administration officials have also urged China to allow international investigators access to data that its scientists had gathered during the early days of the pandemic, CNN reported.

