Top Arizona election official eyes bid for border congressional seat after House Democrat dies

Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes, a Democrat, may run for late Rep. Raúl Grijalva’s seat in Congress after Grijalva died last week.

The decision could lead to a major shakeup in the state’s politics. It’s a seat Grijalva, a Democrat, had held since 2003 until his lung cancer-related death earlier this month at 77.

“I have long admired Congressman Grijalva. We should all be grateful for his years of service,” Fontes said in a statement Tuesday.

DEMOCRATIC REP. RAUL GRIJALVA DEAD AT 77

“I am strongly considering a run to represent AZ-07, a place where I was born and raised, served my country in the Marine Corps, and protected democracy. I will have more to say in the days ahead.

“Right now, we must remember and appreciate the life and legacy of the late Congressman Grijalva.”

As part of the state’s “resign to run” law, Fontes would need to leave his role, and Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs would need to appoint his replacement.

The next regular election for the Secretary of State’s office is in 2026. When the governor leaves the state, the secretary of state becomes the acting governor. If the governor steps down, the secretary of state ascends to governor.

This most notably happened when former Democratic Gov. Janet Napolitano resigned to serve as the Homeland Security Secretary for the Obama administration, which resulted in Republican Jan Brewer taking over. An office of the lieutenant governor will be created in 2027, which will make the lieutenant governor next in line for governor.

BORDER STATE LAWMAKER REVEALS WHAT ‘DRASTIC’ CHANGES CAN BE SOLIDIFIED WITH MAJOR CONGRESSIONAL ACTION

The move is a public pivot away from prior reports that Fontes was mulling a primary bid against Hobbs in the 2026 election, which is expected to be one of the most competitive gubernatorial races in the country.

Grijalva’s daughter, Pima County Supervisor Adelita Grijalva, said she may also dive into the race but is waiting until after her father’s funeral before announcing a decision.

SOUTHERN BORDER STATE GOVERNOR TAKES ON CARTELS AND SECURITY WITH SIGNING OF EXECUTIVE ORDER

“Many have asked me if I would consider running to continue my father’s legacy. In between tears and hugs, my family and I are processing our profound loss as well as that of our community, state, and nation,” she said in a statement.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The special primary election for the seat will be July 15, and the general election will be Sept. 23. Grijalva won the November election with over 63% of the vote.

As for other Democratic candidates in the field, Tucson Mayor Regina Romero and state Rep. Alma Hernandez opted not to run in the special election. Geographically, the vast majority of the district falls along Arizona’s southern border, which has become a national flash point in recent years due to the migrant and drug crisis.