Top 5 moments from only VP debate between Vance and Walz before election

Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, and Gov. Tim Walz, D-Minn., met face to face on Tuesday night in New York City for the only vice presidential debate before the election.

The event covered a variety of subjects ranging from immigration to climate change to abortion as the two lesser known politicians sought to make their introductions to American voters before election day.

Here are the top moments from the debate:

VANCE, WALZ SPAR OVER ABORTION AND IMMIGRATION IN FIRST AND ONLY VP DEBATE

1. JD Vance fact-checks CBS News moderators

After CBS News’ Margaret Brennan offered an impromptu fact-check in response to Vance describing cities being overwhelmed by illegal immigration, noting that many Haitians in Springfield, Ohio have been granted a legal status, Vance hit back at her for violating the terms of the debate.

“Margaret, the rules were that you are not going to fact-check. And since you’re fact-checking me, I think it’s important to say what’s actually going on,” he said. “So there’s an application called the CBP one app where you can go on as an illegal migrant, apply for asylum or apply for parole and be granted legal status at the wave of a Kamala Harris open border wand.”

WALZ REPEATS GEORGIA ABORTION DEATH FALSEHOOD DECRIED BY DOCTORS AS ‘FEARMONGERING’

2. In show of compassion, Vance tells Walz he is sorry that his son witnessed a shooting

Vance told Walz that he was sorry to hear that his son had been witness to a shooting, in a moment of civility that was particularly frequent during the vice presidential debate. This civility has also been less and less common during presidential debates, which have proven contentious in recent election cycles.

“I didn’t know that your 17-year-old witnessed a shooting, and I’m sorry about that,” the senator told Walz.

“I appreciate it,” Walz said.

“Christ have mercy,” Vance remarked.

JD VANCE REMINDS CBS MODERATORS OF DEBATE RULES AFTER THEY TRY TO FACT-CHECK HIM

3. Vance says he thinks Walz wants to solve border crisis—but Kamala Harris doesn’t

“The American citizens have had their lives destroyed by Kamala Harris’s open border. It is a disgrace, Tim,” Vance said during the debate.

“And I actually think I agree with you,” the Ohio senator said, adding, “I think you want to solve this problem.”

“But I don’t think that Kamala Harris does.”

4. Walz claims there will be pregnancy registry in Trump-Vance administration but Vance pushes back

Walz claimed there would be “a registry of pregnancies” under what he said was Trump and Vance’s Project 2025. The Project 2025 is an endeavor of conservative think tank the Heritage Foundation.

“It’s going to make it more difficult, if not impossible, to get contraception and limit access, if not eliminate access, to infertility treatments,” he said.

But Vance denied this claim. “No, certainly we won’t,” he pushed back at the statement.

WALZ FORCED TO CORRECT RECORD ON WHETHER HE WAS IN CHINA FOR THE TIANANMEN SQUARE PROTESTS

5. Walz refers to his frequent note-taking, which was mocked by Trump

Walz referred back to his notes in one answer on Tuesday night, after frequently scribbling down observations during the debate.

“I made a note of this,” he said.

“Economists can’t be trusted. Science can’t be trusted. National security folks can’t be trusted,” he listed, referencing Vance’s skepticism of those heralded as experts. “Look, if you’re going to be president, you don’t have all the answers. Donald Trump believes he does.”

Even Trump poked fun at the noticeable amount of notes that the Minnesota governor was taking, writing on Truth Social, “Walz is taking so many notes – Never seen a Candidate take more! He needs the notes to keep his brain intact.”

