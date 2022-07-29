Top 2024 presidential contenders revealed in new poll

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

American’s are already looking forward to 2024, and the majority of voters revealed they do not want either President Joe Biden or former President Donald Trump to run.

A recent Suffolk University/USA Today survey suggest that many Americans, Republican and Democrat, want new candidates running in the 2024 presidential election, after roughly 68% of voters said they do not want President Joe Biden to run again. Additionally, 65% said they do not want to see former President Donald Trump make another run for the White House.

When asked who in Democratic Party voters would rather see run for president in 2024 besides Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Senator Bernie Sanders, D-Vt., tied for first place, with nearly 18% support for each. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg received 16%.

Among the other rumored 2024 contenders, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-MN., received 11%, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. clocked in at 10% and California Governor Gavin Newsom garnered just 8% support.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton also received 8%, amid whispers she is preparing another run after losing the 2016 election.

On the Republican side, Donald Trump received the most support with 43% choosing him as their 2024 pick. The former president teased a possible run at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit, saying that he won in 2016, and “may just have to do it again,” in 2024.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, arguably Trump’s biggest potential competition in 2024, came in second place with 34% support.

While 8% still remain undecided, 7% said that Former Vice President Mike Pence would be their choice. Reps. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., who is a member of the January 6th Committee, former Ambassador Nikki Haley, and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie all received under 3% of the vote.

Despite concerns about Biden’s age and several recent polls showing that a majority of Democrats do not want him as the 2024 Democratic nominee, the president recently told a reporter that “they want me to run” and to “read the polls, Jack.”

Biden has not officially announced his re-election bid, however, in a press briefing Friday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told a reporter that he will run for re-election.

The next presidential election will not occur until November 2024, but politicians are expected to begin announcing their campaigns shortly after the midterm elections this fall.

The Suffolk poll was conducted from July 22-25, 2022 with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.