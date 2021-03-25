Tomi Lahren slams Krispy Kreme's COVID reward: 'Giving people diabetes rings' to 'incentivize' health

In her “Final Thoughts” commentary on Thursday, Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren ripped Krispy Kreme for announcing they will reward every customer who provides proof of a COVID vaccine a free glazed donut for every day of 2021.

Lahren said it is both ridiculous and a symptom of the state of American culture, as a confectionery company can be lauded as the latest champion of public health, while common-sense activities that scientifically provide a healthy lifestyle are shunned or even prohibited.

“Nothing like using junk food to incentivize COVID health protocols,” Lahren said, calling the Winston-Salem, N.C.-based company’s program another example of the “new and completely moronic normal.”

“Flashback to one year ago and the ‘2 weeks to flatten the curve’ charade that I referred to as ‘the big lie’ — businesses were deemed non-essential while grocery and liquor stores remained wide open.”

She noted that California closed its beaches, parks and trails as coronavirus pandemic precautions, despite the fact those three collective entities provided a proven way to remain healthy and active. An active lifestyle, she noted, incrementally helps fend off viruses of all sorts.

“All that science was abandoned in the name of COVID fearmongering,” she said.

“A year later we are still not back to actual normal we stil have mask mandates, many children are still in virtual learning and unable to play sports — and despite the vaccine rollout there doesnt seem to be an end in sight to the madness.”

“But, rest easy, Americans — you might not be able to work out at a full-capacity gym [nor] be able to breathe fresh air without a mask… but if you get your vaccine, Krispy Kreme will reward you with a free donut every day for the rest of the year.”

She remarked that the company is “making the country safe and healthy again by giving people free circular diabetes rings if they prove they’ve gotten a COVID shot — makes perfect sense right.”

Lahren went on to point to the tribulations of New Jersey gym owners Frank Trumbetti and Ian Smith, whose Camden-area business “Atilis Gym” has been under fire both in the public square and the courtroom for defying the orders of the state’s Democratic Gov. Philip Murphy, as well as local officials.

“Gyms and other fitness establishments do far more for the good of public health than any vaccine ever could,” said Lahren.

In response to Krispy Kreme’s offer to vaccinated people, however, Smith announced Tuesday that Atilis will be offering free memberships to anyone who does not get the vaccine.

“We believe in health – the real way – exercise, good diet, plenty of Vitamin D, Zinc, and an environment to de-stress,” Smith said.

