Tomi Lahren slams California politicians' 'hypocrisy' on coronavirus restrictions

Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren blasted “typical California Democrats” for failing to comply with their own coronavirus orders.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed dined at the same upscale French Laundry restaurant in Napa County the day after Gov. Gavin Newsom did the same, despite strict restrictions, and San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo apologized Tuesday for spending Thanksgiving with his parents in violation of state rules.

“The hypocrisy and the double standard is absolutely ridiculous,” Lahren told “Fox & Friends.”

SF MAYOR BREED WARNS ‘MORE RESTRICTIVE ACTION’ MAY COME TO CITY AFTER HER FRENCH LAUNDRY VISIT: REPORT

She said an apology is not enough and highlighted they were the ones who created the restrictions in the first place.

“They are doing normal activities that normal Americans wish they could be doing,” Lahren said, adding “the problem is they are the ones putting the restrictions in place on these restaurants, on the residents, on these business owners that are crushing them, crushing their livelihoods but they can simply get away with an apology and it goes away.”

SAN JOSE MAYOR APOLOGIZES FOR THANKSGIVING FAMILY DINNER, COMMITS TO ‘DO BETTER’

She added: “I hope Californians are paying attention.”

