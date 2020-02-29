Tom Steyer ends campaign after Biden wins South Carolina primary

Billionaire and environmental activist Tom Steyer is ending his presidential bid, his campaign told Fox News Saturday, after what appears to be a third-place finish in South Carolina’s Democratic presidential primary.

“He’s ending his run,” a Steyer aide told Fox News.

A second aide confirmed the decision ahead of an address to supporters.

The move came shortly after former Vice President Joe Biden won the South Carolina Democratic presidential primary. Fox News projected Sen. Bernie Sanders would finish in second place, with Steyer currently in third.

Steyer has put much of his energy into a good performance in the Palmetto state. He had told supporters and volunteers gathered at his South Carolina campaign headquarters on Saturday that “there is an old saying when you run a race, which is that you don’t run to the end, you run through the tape. And that is exactly where we are today.”

Steyer had a string of lackluster single-digit finishes this month in the Iowa caucuses, the New Hampshire primary, and the Nevada caucuses. But he has been heavily courting black voters and was optimistic things will be different Saturday in South Carolina, where African Americans were expected to make up roughly 60 percent of the Democratic presidential primary electorate.

“We have a very good team here. I’ve spent a lot of time on the ground and I’m talking straightforwardly about issues,” he said. “This is a heavily African-American state. I talk very straightforwardly about race. I’m the only person talking about reparations for slavery. I think I’ve been here the most and looked most people in the eye and talked most straightforwardly and I think that’s why.”

