Tom Homan says Dems 'want chaos' because they think it helps them beat Trump

Fox News contributor Tom Homan slammed the Democratic ticket for president, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, telling “Fox & Friends” Democrats “want chaos in this country because they think it helps their election chances” against President Trump.

The former acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) director said Democrats are purposely not talking about violence because the left has “planned this anarchy across the country” and “they want their votes” as the topic has not been discussed at the 2020 Democratic National Convention.

“They’re putting their election hopes ahead of the safety and security of America,” Homan said. “I find that disgusting.”

Amid violence in Democrat-run cities like Portland, where a manhunt is underway for Marquise Love for his alleged involvement in a brutal assault caught on camera, Homan puts the blame on Democratic leadership.

“Nancy Pelosi doesn’t talk about it. Chuck Schumer doesn’t talk about it,” he said. “I truly believe they want chaos in this country come November, whether it’s violence in the cities or slowly opening cities or not reopening the cities out of COVID … because they think it helps their election chances.”

Host Brian Kilmeade noted that police officers are retiring at double the rate in cities like Chicago.

Homan, who began his career as a cop, noted the “defund the police” movement is only making it worse.

“We can fix this easy, Brian,” he said. “Let the cops — let the police do their job. Let them do the job they are trained for. They joined the police force because they want to serve the community. Let them do it. Don’t defund them. Don’t reimagine them. Don’t take their equipment away. Don’t vilify them. Let them do their job.”

Homan called police the “finest 1% this country has” and explained that every dollar taken from law enforcement means less enforcement for that community.

“I ran a budget of $8 billion. Every dollar counts,” he said.

“People like [New York City Mayor Bill] de Blasio who wants to defund and take a $1 billion from the police, defund your protective detail first,” Homan said. “Show what a true leader you are. Defund the 22 men that protect you 24/7. If you want to take safety and security away from the communities, take your safety and community away first.”

Meanwhile, Homan slammed Biden for his immigration stance compared to the president’s, saying the former vice president wants to open borders, offer free health care and get rid of ICE, nixing Trump’s successes on day one.

“President Trump should take a victory lap,” he said. “Illegal immigration is down 60 to 85% from the high last year. No other president has been able to achieve that especially when Congress and the courts are fighting him every step of the way.”