Tom Homan: 'Biden has declared the entire country a sanctuary jurisdiction'

Former Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Acting Director Tom Homan argued on Wednesday that “President Biden has declared the entire country a sanctuary jurisdiction,” which he said means “more tragedies are going to come.”

“People will die, people will be raped, people will be victimized by criminals that shouldn’t even be here. It’s coming,” Homan told “Fox & Friends” on Wednesday.

Homan was referencing Biden’s immigration actions when he signed a slew of executive orders, some of which rolled back parts of former President Trump’s immigration policy.

U.S. immigration authorities will revise their approach to arrests and deportations under President Biden, according to Homeland Security officials.

“U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services recently rescinded two 2018 policy memos related to the issuance of Notices to Appear when processing requests for immigration benefits,” USCIS spokesman Matthew Bourke said Sunday. “The agency was directed to rescind the relevant policy in a [Department of Homeland Security] memo issued Jan. 20.”

The DHS change took effect Feb. 1 and attempted to place a 100-day halt on removals except under certain circumstances – before a judge shut down the policy. The change in guidance is aimed at encouraging noncitizens to submit filings to immigration officials without fear of being immediately deported.

Additionally, ICE officers will soon be given new guidance that will lead to fewer arrests and deportations while using more resources for national security issues, suspects in sex crimes, gang members, felons and recent arrivals, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

The policy change would mean officers no longer seek deportations for immigrants convicted of drunk driving and assault and will weaken ICE’s ability to arrest wanted immigrants at correctional facilities.

ANGEL DAD SLAMS JOE BIDEN’S IMMIGRATION ORDERS

ICE would cease to pursue deportations of convicted drug criminals, DUI drivers, low-level assaulters, fraudsters and thieves, according to a memo from acting director Tae Johnson obtained by the Washington Post.

Homan said that the Biden administration should have looked at the data, which revealed that 90% of those arrested by ICE in fiscal year 2020 had criminal convictions or pending criminal charges, according to ICE statistics.

“95% of the criminals I.C.E. have arrested are now off the table,” Homan said on Wednesday. “They’re free in the community.”

He noted that “the border is surging” and argued that that is what the new administration wants.

“They [Biden administration officials] fail to mention the surge at the border is of their own making because of their promises and their enticements, that’s why there’s a surge at the border,” Homan said.

He added, that “this is designed to be this way.”

“They’re bringing millions of people into this country who will now be counted on the Census, … which leads to seats in the House, Electoral College, and elections,” Homan went on to say. “This is power over public safety. The quest for power over protecting American citizens.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A Biden spokesperson did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Fox News’ Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.