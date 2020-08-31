Tom Cotton slams Biden’s Kenosha response: Democratic nominee is 'panicked and overmatched'

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is “panicked and overmatched” by the rioting in Kenosha, Wis., said Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., on Monday.

“He wasn’t going to campaign until next week. He felt the need to come out and issue a mealy-mouthed statement yesterday that didn’t call for Democratic mayors to allow police to enforce the law or Democratic governors to use the national guard where necessary, it simply called for a tough statement,” Cotton told “Fox & Friends.”

Cotton said that that’s the kind of “feckless leadership” former Vice President Biden would offer as president of the United States.

“Not enforcing the law, not using force where necessary to deter this kind of violence, but, simply words on paper.”

Cotton reacted to Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat who has been critical of President Trump, urging the president to reconsider traveling on Tuesday to Kenosha, where recent protests against police brutality have exploded into deadly riots in recent days.

“I, along with other community leaders who have reached out, are concerned about what your presence will mean for Kenosha and our state,” Evers wrote in a letter to Trump. “I am concerned your presence will only hinder our healing. I am concerned your presence will only delay our work to overcome division and move forward together,” Evers wrote in the letter, obtained by The Associated Press.

Furthermore, Biden condemned the violence in Kenosha in the wake of the shooting of Jacob Blake Wednesday, saying “needless violence won’t heal us.”

The former vice president’s comments come amid days of unrest in Kenosha after 29-year-old Blake, a Black man, was shot at close range by city police officers, leaving him partially paralyzed.

Cotton blasted Biden and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., for being associated with individuals who donated to the Minnesota Freedom Fund.

“Joe Biden’s own staff on his campaign contributed to the Minnesota Freedom Fund. Kamala Harris encouraged her followers to contribute to the Minnesota Freedom Fund. That fund offered bail to a serial rapist, murderers, and other violent criminals who are now back on the street because of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’s worldview.”

Cotton concluded, “ That’s the kind of worldview that they would bring to the White House — that’s why America would be unsafe under a President Biden.”

