Tom Cotton endorses Indiana House candidate Stu Barnes-Israel in crowded GOP primary

FIRST ON FOX – Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., is endorsing Indiana congressional candidate Stu Barnes-Israel, lending high-profile support to the Army veteran running to replace retiring Rep. Trey Hollingsworth.

“I’m proud to endorse Stu Barnes-Israel for Congress in Indiana’s 9th District. Stu served in combat and he is answering the call to serve our nation again–this time as a member of Congress,” Cotton said. “With the critical issues Americans face today, we need strong conservative voices in Washington. Stu is the right candidate to help restore order after the chaos created by liberal elites.”

Cotton, like Barnes-Israel, is an Army veteran.

Barnes-Israel, who more recently worked for McKinsey & Company and the investment firm Citadel, was one of the first candidates to announce a bid for Hollingsworth’s seat after he announced last month that he would not run for reelection.

But since then the GOP primary field for Indiana’s 9th Congressional District got very crowded. Multiple state legislators and even former U.S. Rep. Mike Sodrel, R-Ind., are in the race. High-profile endorsements like Cotton’s can make a difference in such a jam-packed race.

“I’m honored to earn the support of Senator Cotton,” Barnes-Israel said in a Monday statement. “I was born and raised in southern Indiana, and Hoosiers know the type of Congressman we need today. Someone who will restore common sense, conservative values in Washington–a servant-leader.”

He added: “I’m proud to stand with Senator Cotton on these issues and look forward to working with him to restore our great nation.”

Among the other Republican candidates in the race are former state Sen. Erin Houchin and current state Rep. J. Michael Davisson.

Indiana’s ninth district leans significantly to the right. Hollingsworth comfortably won reelection in recent years. The University of Virginia Center for Politics rates the district as “Safe R,” meaning that the winner of the GOP primary will likely be Indiana’s next member of Congress.