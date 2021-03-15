Tom Cotton channels 'Billy Madison,' slams Pelosi's irrational defense of Biden border policy

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., channeled the movie “Billy Madison” Monday on “Fox & Friends” as he hit back at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., for claiming that the Biden administration inherited a broken immigration system from former President Donald Trump.

Pelosi pointed fingers at Trump on Sunday, insinuating that he’s to blame for the crisis at the border during an appearance on ABC News’ “This Week” Sunday.

DHS CHIEF DIRECTS FEMA TO ASSIST IN ‘GOVERNMENT-WIDE EFFORT’ TO HOUSE CHILD MIGRANTS AS NUMBERS SURGE

SEN. TOM COTTON: “At no point in that rambling, incoherent answer did Nancy Pelosi even come close to expressing a rational thought. What they inherited was a border that was closed. We were building a wall and turning away all migrants who had no right to cross into our country.

The Biden border crisis, though, was created by Joe Biden’s promises of amnesty and open borders, free health care for illegals during the campaign. That’s why border crossings have increased every month since the election.

And now, the Biden administration is sending FEMA to the border. They are, by their own declaration, admitting it’s a disaster. That’s what it is when you deploy FEMA, a disaster.

But remember, they’re not deploying FEMA to secure the border, to try to finish the wall or to stop those migrants from crossing. They’re deploying FEMA to expedite them, wave them in even fasted, give them a bus ticket, a plane ticket and send them wherever they want to go in the United States. That is the Biden border crisis.”

