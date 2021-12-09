NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Customers attempting to print the popular anti-Biden chant “Let’s Go Brandon” on Titleist golf balls were given an error message and told their orders could not be completed.

“So @Titleist has now banned the phrase ‘Let’s Go Brandon!’ on their golf balls,” social media strategist Caleb Hull tweeted Thursday, adding that he had been able to print the phrase on golf balls in the past.

A report from PJ Media also stated that “Lets Go Brandon” was not allowed on the golf balls.

When Fox News Digital attempted to personalize a Titleist Pro V1 ball on the company’s website with the phrase “Let’s Go Brandon”, an error message said, “Sorry, one or more of the words you have chosen cannot be used. Please see our Terms and Conditions to learn more about what we will imprint.”

On the website, part of those Terms and Conditions reads, “Acushnet Company reserves the right to reject orders for imprints on our products that may, in our sole discretion, be inconsistent with our company values or brand identity, including, but not limited to logos, designs and/or personalizations that are negative in nature, advocate violence or illegal activity, or are slurs, hateful, threatening, libelous, defamatory, vulgar, obscene or pornographic.”

It is unclear which of those categories the phrase “Let’s Go Brandon” violated.

Acushnet, the parent company of Titleist, did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News.

Certain political and vulgar messages that Fox News Digital tested on the website did not receive the same error message including “F Trump”, “ACAB”, “Antifa”, “Kill Cops”, “Impeach Trump” and “Kill Trump.”

The three word phrase became a social media sensation in October after an NBC Sports reporter claimed during an interview that the crowd in the background was cheering “Let’s Go Brandon” in support of NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Brandon Brown after he captured his first race victory at Alabama’s Talladega Superspeedway.

In reality, the fans were clearly chanting “F*** Joe Biden” which had become a trend at large sporting events over the past several months.

Memes, jokes, and comments immediately began to spread across the internet posted by Trump supporters, Biden critics, and those mocking NBC’s coverage during the interview.

The phrase has popped up on billboards, in boat parades, apparel, a Republican congresswoman’s dress, plane banners, and was even mentioned by former President Trump, although he said he prefers the profane version of the chant.