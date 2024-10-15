Tim Walz boasts about having support of Dick Cheney, Bernie Sanders, Taylor Swift during Wisconsin rally

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz held a rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Monday to shore up support just three weeks before the presidential election.

While warning the crowd about what he said is at stake if former President Trump were to take back the White House, the vice presidential candidate bragged about the unorthodox trio of supporters backing the Harris-Walz ticket.

“The road to the Super Bowl, the road to control of the Senate, and the road to the White House, goes right through the NFC North, Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota. Look, you had a Lions fan, a Packers fan and a Vikings fan up here,” Walz said, referring to Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Ivers, and himself. “The only thing more amazing is we got Bernie Sanders, Dick Cheney and Taylor Swift on the same ticket.”

Cheney, who was vice president to former President George W. Bush, was vilified by Democrats for his hawkish defense of the Iraq War. But last month, Cheney made the stunning announcement that he planned to vote for Kamala Harris as president.

Taylor Swift also announced her endorsement of Harris last month, just minutes after the presidential debate between the two candidates.

Walz used his speech in Green Bay on Monday to hash out a list of grievances against Trump and his running mate JD Vance, who he debated earlier this month.

Walz attacked Trump’s mental acuity and age, alleging that the former commander-in-chief has “been forgetting things.”

“He’s confused. He’s a nearly 80-year-old man. He’s ranting and rambling until people get bored and leave his rallies,” Walz said.

Walz appealed to men who were on the fence about who they planned to vote for.

“I’m going to make a message to the guys here. You got any women you love in your life? Your wives, your daughters, your mothers, and friends? Let’s not forget their lives are literally at stake in this election,” Walz said, invoking Trump’s appointment of three Supreme Court Justices who were instrumentally in overturning Roe v. Wade.

“He brags about it. He’s glad my daughter Hope now has fewer rights than her mother had,” Walz said. “That’s what he’s bragging about.”

Walz ended his speech by imploring the crowd to vote for Harris, likening them to the “underdogs.”

“For Christ’s sake, I’m a Vikings fan,” Walz quipped. “We’re always the underdogs.”