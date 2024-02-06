Tim Scott responds to Trump considering him for vice president: ‘The only thing I can tell you is…’

FIRST ON FOX: Republican South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott has responded to Donald Trump’s consideration of him as his vice presidential running mate for the general election in November, telling Fox News Digital his top priority was ensuring the former president beats Joe Biden.

Trump revealed to Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo over the weekend he is considering Scott, along with South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, while detailing what criteria he’d like to see in a running mate.

“The only thing I can tell you is that the one thing we need is four more years of President Donald Trump,” Scott told Fox News Digital on Monday.

“We were better off under Trump. In order for us to be successful, the one thing I can’t afford to do is take my eye off the ball. The eye on the ball means making sure that President Trump gets four more years,” he added.

After revealing his criteria for a running mate, which included ensuring the individual would be able to step up and handle the presidency in the case of an emergency, Trump said he likely won’t announce a vice presidential pick “for a little while.”

“What criteria are you using to identify who your running mate is?” Bartiromo asked.

“Always, it’s got to be who is going to be a good president. Obviously, you always have to think that because in case of emergency. Things happen, right? No matter who you are, things happen. That’s got to be No. 1,” Trump said.

“Who is your running mate?” Bartiromo said.

“Well, I have a lot of good people. I have a lot of good ideas,” he added, saying he “talks to everybody.”

“You know, I called [South Carolina Sen.] Tim Scott and people like Tim Scott, and I said you’re a much better candidate for me than you are for yourself,” Trump said. “When I watched him, he was fine. He was good, but he was very low-key.”

“I watched him in the last week, defending me and sticking up for me and fighting for me. I said, ‘Man, you’re a much better person for me than you are for yourself,'” he continued.

Trump went on to praise Noem as well, noting that she said publicly that she would never run against him “because I could never beat him.”

Trump denied reports that his campaign reached out to independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to explore a potential ticket with him early on in the campaign season. Trump said the interaction “never happened.”

Fox News’ Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.

