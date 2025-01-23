Tim Scott emphasizes ‘results’ over reconciliation process as he stays out of debate

FIRST ON FOX: National Republican Senatorial Committee Chairman Tim Scott, R-S.C., is not getting caught up in the details of how exactly Republicans package key legislation during the crucial budget reconciliation process before sending it to President Donald Trump’s desk.

“I think for us, results are more important than process,” he told Fox News Digital in an exclusive interview following a meeting between Trump and House and Senate GOP leaders.

“And if that requires us to have border security, tax reform, deportation — whatever we can get into a package or multiple packages — we have to produce results for the people,” he explained.

The benefit of the budget reconciliation process is that the threshold to end debate in the Senate is lower, allowing Republicans to defeat the legislative filibuster with just their conference’s support rather than the usual 60 votes. However, use of the process is limited and must not include what are considered “extraneous provisions.”

Scott is “agnostic about the process,” he said. This is a different attitude than that of Republican leaders in the House, who have been adamant about fitting everything into one measure.

The South Carolina Republican joined other members of the Senate GOP leadership and their counterparts in the House at a meeting with Trump on Tuesday.

According to him, “We did not have any objective of reaching consensus on reconciliation,” despite reports that a certain approach to reconciliation was agreed to. “I would consider it the inaugural meeting, an opportunity for us to recognize that President Trump is the visionary leader that we need.”

He acknowledged that budget reconciliation was discussed, “but the important part was that the goal was achieved of creating a one-team approach to the problems that we must solve for the American people. And President Trump was very clear that this is not about us.”

When asked whether that meant the approach to the reconciliation process was still undecided or subject to change, Scott said, “I would imagine it depends on who you’re talking to.”

He noted that the House Republican leaders did reinforce “the importance of one big, beautiful bill.”

“I think the House definitely sees a path for one big, beautiful bill to become law and that they have the votes for that. That’s their objective.”

However, Scott said, “I think we’re still open to finding the path to victory,” whether it be one or two bills.

Many Republicans in the Senate have espoused their general preference for making two separate budget reconciliation bills, with one addressing the border and another tackling taxes.

As for whether these joint meetings with Republican leaders and the president will become routine, Scott said, “I certainly hope so.”

“I think one of the things we have to really appreciate about President Trump is he’s looking for results. And that means that we all have to hear the same thing, as often as possible, at the same time, so that there is no difference in our understanding and there’s no daylight between us.”

It is still unclear how the reconciliation bill or bills will take shape, but the South Carolina senator said the president wants to get it done as quickly as possible.