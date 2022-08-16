Tim Ryan voted for Dem bill that will raise taxes, despite calling for lower taxes

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: Ohio Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan enthusiastically voted for the Democrats’ Inflation Reduction Act, which analysis shows will increase taxes on the middle class, despite repeated calls for lowering taxes on the middle class.

Ryan has been outspoken about lowering taxes, especially on the campaign trail as he runs to take the open Senate seat in the Buckeye State.

“I’ve been calling on the Administration and anybody else who will listen to bring an immediate tax cut to the Congress for us to pass,” Ryan said on Fox News in May.

“The earned income tax cut, the child tax cut that we had in last year, advance this so it’s going right to consumers,” he continued. “And then a general tax cut for workers and maybe small businesses to put money in their pockets.”

“I’ll work with either party to cut costs and pass a middle-class tax cut,” Ryan said in a June campaign ad. “Because you deserve some breathing room.”

“That’s why I’ll take on China to bring jobs back to Ohio and fight for a tax cut that puts more money into your pocket,” Ryan said in a May ad.

Ryan voted for the Democrats’ Inflation Reduction Act while the bill made its way through the House, a bill whose critics warned it would raise taxes and potentially worsen inflation.

“I hear every day from Ohioans who are getting hammered by inflation, and it’s why I’ve been fighting tooth and nail in Congress to immediately get relief out the door,” Ryan said in a press release.

“The Inflation Reduction Act is a historic opportunity to bring down prices, reform our healthcare system, reduce our deficit and make historic investments in domestic energy production and manufacturing that will set our nation on the path to dominate the clean energy industry–all while not raising a penny in taxes on middle class Americans.”

“Best of all, this bill positions us to rebuild the great American middle class and finally create a level playing field for our workers to outcompete China,” he continued. “By lowering prescription drug and healthcare costs, creating good-paying jobs, and a securing a brighter future for our kids, this legislation is a major win for working people in Ohio and across the country. I look forward to seeing it signed into law.”

According to the nonpartisan Joint Economic Committee (JEC), though, the bill’s tax pain will actually trickle down to people making less than $200,000 a year to the tune of $16.7 billion in 2023.

The JCT also estimates the manufacturing industry in America will be hit the hardest by the increase, taking 52% of the tax hike in the form of $222 billion over the next decade.

The Republicans on the House Ways and Means Committee — the committee that oversees taxation — also pointed out the money in the bill will hire 87,000 new Internal Revenue Service (IRS) agents.

Buckeye State Republicans had pointed words for Ryan over his vote, with Ohio GOP chairman Bob Paduchik calling the Democrat congressman “a liar and a fraud” in a statement to Fox News Digital.

“Ohioans know that Tim Ryan’s campaign promises are worthless,” Paduchik said. “Ryan has spent the entire general election pledging to fight for a working-class tax cut, but he just voted for a tax hike that will take billions out of the pockets of working-class Ohioans. Tim Ryan is a liar and a fraud who cannot be trusted.”

Geno DiFabio, a truck driver running for Mahoning County commissioner, blasted Ryan as “a typical career politician.”

“After saying for months he wanted a middle class tax cut he just raised them! Ryan is running against his own failed record because he can’t run on it,” DiFabio said. “Phony, failed and lying to the people of Ohio! We need to remove Ryan once and for all.”

Mason city council member Ashley Chance told Fox News Digital that he has seen the “disastrous effects” of the Democrats’ government spending “first hand” as a small business owner.

“As a small business owner, I’ve seen the disastrous effects of Joe Biden and Tim Ryan’s inflationary spending spree first hand,” Chance said. “Now to make matters worse, they’ve raised taxes in the midst of a full-blown recession. This isn’t going to help anyone running a business in Ohio.”

Ryan’s campaign didn’t return Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

President Biden is set to sign the Inflation Reduction Act Tuesday after a tumultuous negotiations process.

Republicans have warned against the bill as critics say it could actually worsen the pressure Americans are feeling on their wallets.

Ryan is running against Republican “Hillbilly Elegy” author J.D. Vance for the open Senate seat.