Tim Murtaugh: The choice in 2020 is between a 'political outsider' and the 'consummate DC insider'

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden “is the consummate D.C. insider” and President Trump “is still the political outsider in Washington,” Trump 2020 Director of Communications Tim Murtaugh told “Fox & Friends Weekend” on Sunday.

He added that “the Washington establishment still doesn’t know what to make” of President Trump.

Speaking of Biden Murtaugh said, “Almost five decades of working in the swamp and we see that now,” referencing the “Hunter Biden scandal.”

Last week, Hunter Biden’s former business partner Tony Bobulinsko claimed that Joe Biden had been involved in discussions about his son’s business dealings, something the Democratic presidential nominee has repeatedly denied.

Fox News has reviewed emails from Bobulinski related to the venture — and they don’t show that the elder Biden had business dealings with SinoHawk Holdings, or took any payments from them or the Chinese. Still, the issue does give rise to unanswered questions about how much the former vice president knew of his son’s business arrangements at the time, an issue that President Trump recently spotlighted during his campaign.

Fox News previously reported an email thread, initially released by the New York Post, which purportedly showed an equity split proposition that would benefit “the big guy,” whom sources ‒ and Bobulinski ‒ claimed was Joe Biden.

The Senate Homeland Security Committee released a statement Friday saying the FBI would interview Bobulinski.

Murtaugh said he thinks Biden is “feeling the heat now because America is learning about Biden Inc., and that’s the Biden family enterprise, of selling access to Joe Biden while he was vice president and afterwards selling access to power and really these scandalous revelations that Hunter Biden was on a world tour selling access to his father via businessmen from foreign countries.”

RATCLIFFE SAYS HUNTER BIDEN LAPTOP, EMAILS ‘NOT PART OF SOME RUSSIAN DISINFORMATION CAMPAIGN’

Biden campaign spokesman Andrew Bates has told Fox News: “Joe Biden has never even considered being involved in business with his family, nor in any overseas business whatsoever. He has never held stock in any such business arrangements nor has any family member or any other person ever held stock for him.”

Murtaugh made the comments with just over a week until the 2020 election.

Trump attacked Biden as the “shutdown candidate” and claimed Biden would reverse the U.S.’s “economic comeback” at a rally in Manchester, N.H., on Sunday.

Speaking on “Fox & Friends Weekend” on Sunday, Murtaugh stressed that Trump is the better candidate for the U.S. economy, pointing to Biden’s tax plan.

The former vice president has said the wealthy should pay more in taxes, and that the tax code should be more progressive and equitable. That includes eliminating loopholes that favor the rich and large corporations.

“The president built the world’s best economy once, he’s already doing it a second time,” Murtaugh said on Sunday. “Joe Biden has been an economic failure and now, would raise taxes by $4 trillion on more than 80% of American taxpayers.”

He went on to say that he thinks the choice between Trump and Biden is “pretty clear.”

“President Trump has accomplished more in 47 months than Joe Biden has in 47 years of failure,” Murtaugh said.

Fox News’ Evie Fordham, Melissa Leon, Brooke Singman, Jacqui Heinrich and John Roberts contributed to this report.