TikToker knocks Harris’ ‘weird’ take on never released interview: ‘Not good’

Former Vice President Kamala Harris offered a take so “weird” and “not good” in an interview with social media personality Kareem Rahma that they both agreed to nix airing the footage, according to Rahma.

Rahma, who hosts the popular series “Subway Takes,” where he asks commuters and sometimes celebrities their opinions, previously told the New York Times that he conducted an interview with Harris during the summer of 2024, but that it was never released.

Rahma said in an interview clip with Forbes’ Steven Bertoni posted on social media Monday that Harris’ take was so “bad” he felt fortunate it didn’t make the cut.

“Her take was really confusing and weird – not good,” Rahma told Bertoni. And we “mutually agreed to not publish it. And I got lucky, because I didn’t want to be blamed for her losing.”

“Her take was that bad?” Bertoni said.

“It was really, really bad… it like, didn’t make any sense,” Rahma said, revealing Harris’ take was “bacon as a spice.”

Neither Harris nor Rahma immediately responded to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Rahma, who is Muslim, told the New York Times in a story published in November 2024 that Harris’ team originally proposed she would share a “hot take” against people removing their shoes on airplanes.

But Harris went on to declare that bacon was a spice – a food that Rahma and other Muslims do not consume for religious reasons. The Times reported that Rahma was “taken aback” by Harris’ statement.

“Think about it, it’s pure flavor,” she said, per the unaired footage obtained by the Times.

The Times’ story said two senior campaign managers for Harris said the topic of bacon had been previously raised, while Rahma and his manager said that wasn’t the case. Harris’ campaign reportedly apologized for sharing her take on bacon and offered to re-film the episode, but Rahma declined, according to the Times.

Rahma told the Times that his reasoning for not airing the interview was because he didn’t want to upset the Muslim community, and that he was hoping to ask Harris questions about the Biden administration’s policy regarding the Israel–Hamas war.

“It was so complicated because I’m Muslim and there’s something going on in the world that 100% of Muslims care about,” Rahma told the Times. “And then they made it worse by talking about anchovies. Boring!”

Harris’ running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, also appeared on Rahma’s series leading up to the 2024 election, where he discussed gutter maintenance. Walz’s interview was posted in August 2024.

