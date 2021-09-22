Thousands of Haitian migrants camped in Texas town being let into US, report says

Despite the Biden administration claiming Haitians camped in a Texas border town faced expulsion, thousands are being let into the U.S., two U.S. officials told the Associated Press.

Many of the thousands have been released into the country with notices to appear at an immigration court within 60 days, one source told the AP.

The Homeland Security Department has been busing Haitians from Del Rio to El Paso, Laredo and Rio Grande Valley along the Texas border, and this week added flights to Tucson, Arizona, the official said. They are processed by the Border Patrol at those locations.

Expulsion flights back to Haiti started on Sunday and more than 5,000 have been removed, according to Reuters.

The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to discuss the matter.

Back in Port-au-Prince, many of the deported Haitians expressed their anger and at least one migrant tried unsuccessfully to get back on a plane returning to the U.S., according to Reuters.

“I am angry at the [Haitian] government,” Yranese Melidor, another deported migrant, told Reuters. “We were told …that the Haitian government had signed to send us back to Haiti. They are all bad people, these authorities.”

U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the Department of Homeland Security didn’t immediately respond to Fox News’ request for confirmation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.