‘This will be close’: Race forecaster reveals more bad news for Democrats just days from midterm elections

The Cook Political Report adjusted its rating for another battleground race in favor of Republicans just days before Election Day, giving the GOP an edge in the Wisconsin Senate race.

The political forecaster on Friday shifted the race between incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., and Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes from a toss-up to “Lean Republican.”

“Like most elections in Wisconsin, this will be close, but voters should remember: Mandela Barnes is an extremist who wants more of the same Biden economic policies that have led to 40-year high inflation and record gas prices, and he wants to defund the police,” Mike Marinella, spokesperson for the Johnson campaign, told Fox News Digital.

Barnes did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

The new shift comes just days after the non-partisan analyzer altered its ratings in one of the most crucial races that could determine which party will control the Senate — Arizona.

In the matchup where Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., is fighting to hold his seat against Trump-backed Blake Masters, the rating was moved from “Lean Democrat” to a toss-up.

In Pennsylvania, GOP nominee Dr. Mehmet Oz and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman are competing for the state’s open Senate seat. The race is considered a toss-up by the Cook Report.

The Nevada Senate race that has former Attorney General Adam Laxalt vying to unseat Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., is also a projected as a toss-up, after being considered a secure seat for the Democratic Party.

In the Peach State, Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., and Herschel Walker are in a tight matchup that is also labeled a toss-up.

Fox News’ Power Rankings also consider the Arizona, Pennsylvania, Nevada, and Georgia Senate races to be toss-ups.