'This is not the people of South Carolina's fault': SC Gov reacts to migrant surge

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster told “Fox & Friends” on Thursday why he signed an order to block the Biden administration from placing migrant children in the state.

HENRY MCMASTER: Well, we got inquiries a couple of weeks ago or more from the Biden administration asking how much space we had as our foster homes and, of course, our foster homes are full. We have about 4,000 children in there and don’t have room for all of them. There may be a vacancy every now and then. We don’t have room for children from another state or much less another country, particularly when the flow of those children and others could be stopped just by building the wall and doing the things that the Trump Administration was doing on the Mexican border.

…

They could try but they will have a fight on their hands and I think they will have a fight on their hands with other governors around the country. This is not the people of South Carolina’s fault. This is not our responsibility. This was made by errors, misjudgments and a bad policy on the border. I was there last week. I saw the Trump wall–it’s big, it’s beautiful. Nobody can get over it. They stopped. You got tractors, excavators, all sorts of new equipment, millions of dollars just sitting there, concrete getting ready to get poured. And while we are sitting there looking at it down yards away, a hundred yards away you got people jumping over the little fence that the border wall, the Trump wall is there to replace.

…

They are jumping over the fence and trying to run into El Paso. We saw it. We have got to build that wall. This is a big mistake. The Biden administration ought to admit that Donald Trump had it right. We have got to build that wall. If we have the wall and strong policies at the border, we don’t have these problems in the state. We have enough problems in the states right now without having this added to it.

