‘This is about fentanyl’: Tariffs are crucial to combating ‘drug war,’ Trump and Cabinet officials say

The Trump administration is billing the new tariffs on Mexico, Canada and China as critical to preventing fentanyl and other drugs from pouring into the U.S. border, rather than a step in an international trade war.

President Donald Trump is imposing a 25% tariff on all goods entering the United States from Mexico and Canada; a 10% tariff on Canadian energy; and a 10% tariff on all goods entering the U.S. from China. Those tariffs are set to go into effect Tuesday at midnight.

TRUMP DEFENDS TARIFFS, ACCUSES CANADA OF BEING ‘VERY ABUSIVE OF THE UNITED STATES’

The president spoke with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Monday morning, he said, and is expected to speak to him again at 3 p.m. ET on Monday.

“Canada doesn’t even allow U.S. Banks to open or do business there,” Trump posted on his Truth Social Monday. “What’s that all about? Many such things, but it’s also a DRUG WAR, and hundreds of thousands of people have died in the U.S. from drugs pouring through the Borders of Mexico and Canada.”

The president also spoke with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Monday morning – a conversation that led to Trump delaying the imposition of tariffs on Mexico for one month.

“It was a very friendly conversation wherein she agreed to immediately supply 10,000 Mexican Soldiers on the Border separating Mexico and the United States,” Trump posted on his Truth Social. “These soldiers will be specifically designated to stop the flow of fentanyl, and illegal migrants into our Country.”

“We further agreed to immediately pause the anticipated tariffs for a one month period during which we will have negotiations headed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent, and Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, and high-level Representatives of Mexico,” Trump wrote. “I look forward to participating in those negotiations, with President Sheinbaum, as we attempt to achieve a ‘deal’ between our two Countries.”

‘OVERDOSE EPIDEMIC’: BIPARTISAN SENATORS TARGET FENTANYL CLASSIFICATION AS LAPSE APPROACHES

On Sunday, Vice President JD Vance echoed a similar sentiment regarding drugs, posting on X that Mexico “sends tons of fentanyl into our country. Canada has seen a massive increase in fentanyl trafficking across its border.”

“There are three ways of stopping this,” Vance wrote. “The first is ask nicely, which we’ve done. It’s gone no where.”

He added: “Now we’re onto the consequences phase.”

And Interior Secretary Doug Burgum on Monday said the imposition of tariffs “isn’t a trade war with Canada, or Mexico or China.”

TRUMP IMPOSES TARIFFS ON IMPORTS FROM CANADA, MEXICO AND CHINA: ‘NATIONAL EMERGENCY’

“This is about fentanyl,” Burgum said on “Fox & Friends.” “We’ve had a mass invasion of our country. We’ve been taking mass casualties. We lose almost 300 people a day to overdose deaths.”

Burgum added: “President Trump wants to end this.”

The president authorized the tariffs in an executive order on Saturday. Under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, a 25% additional tariff will be levied on imports from Canada and Mexico, with a 10% tariff on imports from China.

In the executive order, Trump said the tariffs stem from an “extraordinary threat posed by illegal aliens and drugs, including deadly fentanyl, [that] constitutes a national emergency.”

The tariffs have invited international criticism from leaders and citizens alike in Canada and Mexico. During his exchange with reporters on Sunday evening, Trump accused Canada of being “abusive” toward the U.S. in terms of trade.

CANADA, MEXICO ANNOUNCE RETALIATORY TARIFFS ON US IMPORTS IN RESPONSE TO TRUMP’S TARIFFS ON AMERICAN NEIGHBORS

“Canada has been very abusive of the United States for many years. They don’t allow our banks,” Trump said. “And you know that Canada does not allow banks to go in, if you think about it. That’s pretty amazing. If we have a U.S. bank, they don’t allow them to go in.”

“Canada has been very tough for oil on energy. They don’t allow our farm products in, essentially. They don’t allow a lot of things in. And we allow everything to come in as being a one-way street.”

Trump also said that the U.S. subsidizes Canada “by the tune of about $200 billion a year.”

“And for what? What do we get out of it? We don’t get anything out of it,” he added. “I love the people of Canada. I disagree with the leadership of Canada and something is going to happen there.”

But in a statement on Saturday, Sheinbaum said her country “categorically reject[s] the White House’s slander against the Mexican government of having alliances with criminal organizations, as well as any intention of intervention in our territory.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Mexico not only does not want fentanyl to reach the United States, but anywhere,” the statement read. “Therefore, if the United States wants to combat criminal groups that traffic drugs and generate violence, we must work together in an integrated manner, but always under the principles of shared responsibility, mutual trust, collaboration and, above all, respect for sovereignty, which is not negotiable.”

Canada’s Trudeau slighted the U.S. by encouraging Canadians to “buy Canada,” and announcing his own set of tariffs on $20 billion “of goods imported from the United States,” including produce, meats and cheeses.

“Now is the time to choose products made right here in Canada,” Trudeau wrote on X. “Check the labels. Let’s do our part. Wherever we can, choose Canada.”