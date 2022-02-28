Thirty-first House Democrat announces retirement from Congress ahead of midterms

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Ted Deutch, D-Fla., announced his retirement from Congress on Monday, making him the 31st House Democrat to do so ahead of the 2022 midterms.

Republicans are widely expected to make gains in the election and even seize control of the House from Democrats.

“After serving the public for more than 15 years, I have decided I will not seek re-election this November,” Deutch said in a statement. “Public service was instilled in me by my father who earned a Purple Heart in the Battle of the Bulge, and it has been a tremendous privilege to serve the people of Palm Beach and Broward Counties in Congress since 2010. I am incredibly grateful to my constituents for their support and friendship.”

The congressman, who was the founding co-chair of the House Bipartisan Task Force for Combating Antisemitism, cited the “unprecedented rise in antisemitism” worldwide as the reason he is stepping down to accept an offer to become the next CEO of the American Jewish Committee (AJC).

Deutch represented Florida in Congress since 2010, though his initial 21st Congressional District became the 22nd Congressional District in 2017. Deutch was representing Broward County on Feb. 18, 2018, during the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, an event he mentioned in his statement.

“Seventeen students and teachers of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School were killed that day, and I have tried every day since to be there for their families and to help them honor the memories of their loved ones in all the ways they are working to make our schools and community safer,” he said.

“I have also tried to support the survivors in any way I can, though it is their powerful voices that have helped create desperately needed change. The Parkland families and student survivors inspire me every day,” he added.

Deutch will stay in Congress until Sept. 30, 2022, when the House goes on recess.