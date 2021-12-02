Third omicron case in the United States detected in Colorado

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced Thursday that a case of the omicron variant of the coronavirus has been documented in his state.

“Just moments ago, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment confirmed the first Colorado case of the omicron variant,” Polis said in a press conference. “It is somebody who just traveled to southern Africa and returned.”

Polis said that the individual is a female suffering mild symptoms who is isolating at home.

The individual was vaccinated but had not received a booster shot, the governor said.

Polis added that he does not believe the omicron variant is “prevalent” in Colorado due to waste waster tests and samples of coronavirus tests.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment also issued a press release urging residents to get vaccinated.

The Colorado omicron case represents the third case in the United States after two prior cases in California and Minnesota.

It is not certain where or when the variant first emerged, although Nigeria’s national public health institute said Wednesday it had detected the variant in a sample it collected in October.

Those infected by the new variant have suffered “very mild symptoms” so far, according to a South African doctor who first documented the variant.

Fox News’ Julia Musto contributed to this report