These are the 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Trump

Ten House Republicans joined Democrats to impeach President Trump on charges of “incitement of an insurrection,” making him the first president in U.S. history to be impeached twice.

The final vote was 232 to 197.

With 10 Republican votes, Trump’s second impeachment was the most bipartisan one in history. By comparison, five Democrats voted to impeach Bill Clinton in 1998.

Here are the 10 Republicans:

Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming

Rep. Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio

Rep. Jamie Herrera-Beutler of Washington

Rep. John Katko of New York

Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois

Rep. Peter Meijer of Michigan

Rep. Dan Newhouse of Washington

Rep. Tom Rice of South Carolina

Rep. Fred Upton of Michigan

Rep. David Valadao of California

The article of impeachment is for “incitement of insurrection” and states that Trump engaged in high crimes and misdemeanors by “willfully inciting violence against the government of the United States.”

Cheney, the no. 3 House Republican, faced blowback from other GOP leaders for her high-profile condemnation of the president.

LIZ CHENEY FACES BACKLASH FROM SOME GOP LAWMAKERS AFTER BACKING TRUMP IMPEACHMENT

“There has never been a greater betrayal by a president of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution,” the Wyoming Republican said earlier of the president.

Rep. Jim Jordan said the House Republican Conference “should have a second vote” to remove Cheney as House GOP Conference chair.

It wasn’t Cheney’s first time critiquing the president, but another Republican did an 11th-hour about-face — Rice two days ago said he did not support impeachment.

“Trump acted recklessly last Wednesday, but he only has nine days left in his term,” a statement he gave Monday read. “Let’s not stoke further division.”

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said hours before that he thought impeachment would further divide the country, and that a censure resolution was more appropriate. But House GOP sources told Fox News the vote was not whipped; lawmakers were encouraged to vote their conscience.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told Republican colleagues Wednesday that he has “not made a final decision” on how he will vote on impeachment and that the proceedings will not begin until after the inauguration.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP