‘The worst thing I’ve ever heard’: Holocaust survivor blasts Harris for comparing Trump to Hitler

The Trump campaign released an ad Friday featuring a Holocaust survivor criticizing Vice President Kamala Harris for comparing former President Trump to Adolf Hitler.

“I know more about Hitler than Kamala will ever know in a thousand lifetimes,” 94-year-old Jerry Wartski, a survivor of Auschwitz, says in the roughly minute-and-a-half advertisement. “For her to accuse President Trump of being like Hitler is the worst thing I’ve ever heard in my 75 years living in the United States.”

Wartski said Trump was a “mensch,” a Yiddish term of endearment, arguing “he has always stood with the Jewish people and the State of Israel.”

Wartski also demanded an apology from Harris.

“I know President Trump, and he would never say this, and Kamala Harris knows this,” Wartski says. “She owes my parents and everybody else who was murdered by Hitler an apology.”

Fox News Digital reached out to the Harris campaign for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

The ad comes after Harris repeatedly compared Trump to Hitler this week, including during a press conference from the steps of her formal residence at the U.S. Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C., during a town hall Wednesday that Harris conducted with CNN and on social media.

Harris’ remarks followed media reports this week that detailed alleged claims by ex-Trump administration officials, including Trump’s former chief of staff, John Kelly, that the former president on “multiple occasions” praised Hitler and the loyalty his Nazi generals showed him.

“Donald Trump is out for unchecked power. He wants a military like Adolf Hitler had, who will be loyal to him, not our Constitution,” Harris posted to X this week. “He is unhinged, unstable, and given a second term, there would be no one to stop him from pursuing his worst impulses.”

“If the President of the United States, the commander in chief, is saying to his generals, in essence, ‘Why can’t you be more like Hitler’s generals?’ Anderson, come on. This is a serious, serious issue,” Harris said during her town hall event Wednesday.

“And we know who he is. He admires dictators, sending love letters back and forth with Kim Jong Un.”