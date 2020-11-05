The media 'cried wolf' for four years about Trump and people stopped listening: Adam Carolla

The mainstream media “cried wolf,” author and comedian Adam Carolla said Thursday, reacting to the results of the 2020 presidential election showing tremendous support for President Trump from non-White voters.

“What’s happened is CNN and the Los Angeles Times, and The New York Times, they’ve lost their fastball, they’ve been pitching this crap for five years now and, at a certain point, you can only cry wolf so many times,” Carolla told “Fox & Friends.”

“How many times can you call someone racist, how many times can you call a party racist, how many times can you call people racist before people stop listening and actually push back the other direction?” Carolla asked.

Meanwhile, regardless of who wins the presidential election, there was no blue wave, no overwhelming anti-Trump surge, and the current president was not rejected as a racist bigot.

“The media were wrong because it was a mixture of wishful thinking and propaganda designed to influence the result. The people they most influenced were themselves and their leftist allies,” Media Research Center vice president Dan Gainor told Fox News.

Gainor said the mainstream media spent four years “pretending they were neutral” while “spouting lies” about Trump — even calling him an agent for Russia.

“The press promoted polls they told us were absolutely showing Trump and the GOP were going to get destroyed,” Gainor continued. “Yet, here we are with a close election once more. Polling and especially ‘news’ based on it is like looking in a crystal ball, in a dark room, at night while wearing a blindfold.”

“The View” co-host Meghan McCain took notice and said nobody will believe pundits going forward.

“The big loser tonight are the pollsters and most of the media who no one will ever believe anymore,” McCain tweeted.

Carolla said Republicans lost ground with White males, who possibly “believed” the mainstream media’s narratives about Trump.

“But they overplayed their racism hand,” Carolla said.

“They never stopped talking about racists. It’s the least racist country in the world. It’s 2021 in two months. You think we’re living in a racist nation? What they are saying is divisive and insane and insulting. We should be insulted that these idiots are calling our country racist.”

Fox News’ Brian Flood contributed to this report.