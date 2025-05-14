The Great Biden Coverup: Aides debated whether to put the president in a wheelchair

There is something deeply fascinating about Hill Republicans (sometimes stammering) and media conservatives (sometimes shouting) ripping President Trump for accepting a $400 million luxury jet from Qatar.

But he’s not the only president in trouble. More on that in a moment.

Daily Wire founder Ben Shapiro called the deal “skeezy,” saying the gift isn’t coming “out of the goodness of their sweet little hearts…’It’s an equal opportunity influencer – as long as you can help whitewash their image or smooth over the fact that they are in fact the world’s largest proponents of terrorism on an international scale.”

National Review, under the headline “Poison Plane,” said in an editorial:

“For one thing, the plane is a potential security threat, given all of the possible places to hide listening devices within a jumbo jet. Assuming that issue could be dealt with through an extensive security sweep, there are the ethical concerns…

“Making matters worse is that Qatar is no friend. Its government funds Al Jazeera, the anti-American propaganda channel. It funneled billions of dollars to Hamas, helping the terrorist group build up the infrastructure that allowed it to carry out the October 7 attacks. After the attacks, Qatar issued a statement calling ‘Israel alone responsible’ for the massacre…

“There is absolutely nothing good that can come of an American president feeling he owes something to this terrorist-loving government.”

Veteran conservative radio host Erick Erickson points out that Attorney General Pam Bondi was a lobbyist for Qatar, paid $119,000 a month: “I don’t think that we should agree with Pam Bondi saying, ‘Oh, yes, Qatar can gift this to the Department of Defense on condition it goes to the Trump Presidential Library.’”

And uber-Trump defender Laura Loomer called the deal a “stain” on his presidency.

But the president isn’t backing down, saying he would have to be “stupid” to pass up saving big bucks by accepting the gift.”

Now to the former president.

A new book out today, by CNN anchor Jake Tapper and Axios’ Alex Thompson, unearths devastating new material about the coverup of Joe Biden’s declining health.

Now we’ve all known since the disastrous debate against Trump that Biden’s mental acuity had dramatically dropped, and this is the main reason he was sequestered from the press and even from much of his own staff.

But in a piece on Axios – wonder how it obtained an advance copy of the book – the authors reveal some stunning news:

“Joe Biden’s physical deterioration was so severe in 2023 and 2024 that advisers privately discussed the possibility he’d need to use a wheelchair if he won re-election.”

In “Original Sin: President Biden’s Decline, Its Cover-up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again,” the authors cite “the significant degeneration of his spine — and his aides’ alarm over it as Biden sought a second term at age 81.”

The book also reveals “the White House’s determination to conceal the reality of Biden’s condition, at the risk of his own health, while he faced a tough reelection bid against Donald Trump.”

Think about that for a second. While Trump has used poor judgment in accepting the Qatar plane, this is far worse. Yes, FDR was in a wheelchair, but the press agreed never to show him that way – that ain’t happening today. And he wasn’t 81.

In the Guardian, which also got the book in advance, these on-the-record quotes from top Harris adviser David Plouffe – that the campaign was an F—ing nightmare, that Biden F—-d us, he totally F—-d us – hey, I’m just quoting here – shows the depth of intense anger at the former president for running again. And they’re furious that he’s doing a rehab tour on The View and BBC. They want him to get off the stage – hopefully not tripping – and stay there.

Biden aides believed it was politically untenable to have Biden use a wheelchair amid his re-election campaign. Of course they did. It would be political suicide.

His White House doctor Kevin O’Connor, pleading for more rest time, would tell the staff, “I’m trying to keep him alive, and you’re trying to kill him.”

O’Connor “privately said that if he had another bad fall, a wheelchair might be necessary for what could be a difficult recovery,” the authors report. One fall away.

Biden didn’t even recognize George Clooney, who had raised a record-breaking sum for him, and had to be prompted on who he was. Then Clooney wrote the New York Times op-ed urging Biden to drop out. The rest, as they say, is history.