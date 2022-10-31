The end of Roe has prevented at least 10,000 legal abortions: report

There were at least 10,000 fewer legal abortions in the U.S. in the two months after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, according to FiveThirtyEight.

SCOTUS struck down Roe and Planned Parenthood v. Casey in late June, leading Republican states to institute limits on abortion across the country. The limits caused some women to travel to Democratic states to obtain abortions, leading to an uptick in states like Illinois. Nevertheless, there were 10,570 fewer abortions between July and August than would typically occur, according to the FiveThirtyEight data.

The data was compiled by #WeCount, a subsidiary of the Society of Family Planning, a pro-abortion non-profit.

The group predicts that if the trends seen in the months since Roe’s fall hold, there could be at least 60,000 fewer abortions over the next year.

While states like Minnesota saw a 14% increase in abortion procedures as women from neighboring states traveled there, the rise did not make up for the drop in abortions in other states.

Some Republican-led states banned abortions outright, leading to a 100% drop.

The data comes amid Democrats’ failed push to make abortion the central issue in the upcoming midterm elections. While the party did see a surge in support following the Dobbs decision, abortion was soon eclipsed as an electoral issue by inflation and the economy.

Abortion is now barely in the top five issues for voters, according to polls, with some demographics placing it even lower.

President Biden’s administration has aggressively prosecuted pro-life activists who demonstrate outside abortion clinics. The Justice Department indicted 11 pro-life activists in early October.

Biden’s DOJ has made no arrests in the at least 17 incidents of vandalism and arson against pro-life clinics committed by the radical pro-choice group “Jane’s Revenge,” however.