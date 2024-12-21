The 34 House Republicans who voted against a bill to avert a partial government shutdown

Over thirty House Republicans voted Friday against a bill to avert a partial government shutdown.

Lawmakers scrambled to reach consensus on a spending package ahead of the looming partial government shutdown deadline on Friday. An initial 1,547-page bipartisan deal that would have extended the government funding deadline until March 14 was released on Tuesday night, but the proposal crumbled after Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy criticized the spending bill.

A more condensed, Trump-backed version was brought to the floor on Thursday night, but failed to pass.

In a last minute vote on Friday, the House succeeded in passing a funding bill — with 34 Republicans voting against the legislation, and zero Democrats voting against it. One Democrat, Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas, voted present.

Among those who voted against the bill was Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., who told Fox News Digital “I don’t know why we’re giving Joe Biden $100 billion to play with in 30 days.”

“Oddly enough, it didn’t have what Trump wanted most of all,” Burchett said just minutes after voting against the bill.

Other House members who voted against the bill include:

Rep. and Sen.-elect Jim Banks, R-Ind.

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz.

Rep. Dan Bishop, R-N.C.

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo.

Asked why she voted against the bill, Boebert told Fox News Digital “I’m just ready for president Trump to be back.”

Rep. Josh Brecheen, R-Okla.

Rep. Eric Burlison, R-Mo.

Rep. Michael Cloud, R-Texas

Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga.

Rep. Eli Crane, R-Ariz.

Rep. John Curtis, R-Utah

Rep. Scott DesJarlais, R-Tenn.

Rep. Russ Fulcher, R-Idaho

Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas

Rep. Bob Good, R-Va.

Rep. Lance Gooden, R-Texas

Rep. Glenn Grothman, R-Wis.

Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md.

Rep. Diane Harshbarger, R-Tenn.

Rep. Wesley Hunt, R-Texas

Rep. Debbie Lesko, R-Ariz.

Rep. Greg Lopez, R-Colo.

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C.,

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky.

Rep. Rich McCormick, R-Ga.

Rep. Cory Mills, R-Fla.

Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va.

Rep. Andy Ogles, R-Tenn.

Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa.

Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Mont.

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas

Rep. Keith Self, R-Texas

Rep. Tom Tiffany, R-Wis.

Rep. Beth Van Duyne, R-Texas

After passing in the House, the bill will head to the Senate for a vote.

President Biden signaled his intention to sign the bill if it hits his desk.