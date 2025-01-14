‘Thank you Ron’: Trump praises DeSantis over Florida immigration push

President-elect Trump is giving a shoutout to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for pushing a special legislative session to implement Trump’s expected immigration crackdown.

And Trump is urging other governors across the country to follow Florida’s lead.

“Thank you Ron, hopefully other governors will follow!” the president-elect said Tuesday in a social media post.

DeSantis is calling for a special legislative session in Florida on Jan. 27, with the goal of putting the state in a position to help implement Trump’s pledge of a massive deportation of people who entered the U.S. illegally.

The governor is calling for more law enforcement funding and other reforms, to assist the Trump immigration effort.

“State and local officials in Florida must help the Trump administration enforce our nation’s immigration laws,” DeSantis told reporters on Monday.

The governor said “in order to do that effectively, we are going to need legislation to impose additional duties on local officials and provide funding for those local officials. There also needs to be measures to hold people accountable for violating our anti-sanctuary policies and that Florida needs to make sure that we don’t have any lingering incentives for people to come into our state illegally.”

While Republicans enjoy a super majority in Florida’s legislature, some state GOP legislative leaders are calling the request for a special session “premature.”

The push by DeSantis and the praise by Trump is the latest sign that the two Republican powerhouses are continuing to mend their relationship after a very nasty showdown during the 2024 GOP presidential nomination race.

DeSantis, a bitter Trump rival in 2023 and early last year, made peace with Trump after the former president trounced his rivals and clinched the nomination, and helped raise funds for Trump during the general election. DeSantis also spoke at last summer’s Republican National Convention.

Last month, Trump briefly considered nominating DeSantis as defense secretary if his nominee, Pete Hegseth, had decided to drop out amid a rough patch in his confirmation drive, according to multiple sources. But Hegseth weathered the political storm and on Tuesday had his confirmation hearing in front of the Senate Armed Services Committee.