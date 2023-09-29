Texts suggest Biden requested meeting with son’s Chinese business partner after company paid Hunter millions

Text messages released by the House Ways and Means Committee suggest President Biden personally requested a meeting with his son Hunter’s Chinese business partner whose company previously doled out millions of dollars to the younger Biden.

The committee obtained the messages as part of its investigation into Hunter’s foreign business dealings and released them, along with a trove of other documents, on Wednesday to coincide with the House Oversight Committee’s first impeachment inquiry hearing against Biden on Thursday.

One Aug. 27, 2017, WhatsApp message from Hunter to Gongwen Dong, the director of then-Chinese energy conglomerate CEFC, showed Hunter saying his uncle’s “brother” wanted to meet with Ye Jianming, the chairman of the company, in New York City.

Hunter and his uncle, Jim Biden, the only brother of Joe Biden involved in the family’s business dealings, were in New York City to meet with Ye at the time, according to emails recovered from Hunter’s infamous laptop. The meeting came just weeks after CEFC wired $5 million to an LLC co-owned by Hunter.

“My uncle will be here with his BROTHER who would like to say hello to the Chairman,” Hunter said in the message, appearing to reference his dad, who was allegedly involved in the family’s dealings with CEFC. “So please give me location and time. Jim’s BROTHER if he is coming just wants to say hello he will not be stopping for lunch.”

Fox News Digital has reached out to the White House for comment.

The documents released by the committee also revealed the Department of Justice ordered FBI and IRS investigators involved in the Hunter Biden probe to “remove any reference” to Biden in a search warrant related to a Foreign Agents Registration Act probe.

“The Biden Administration — including top officials at the Justice Department — lied to the American public and engaged in a cover-up that interfered with federal investigators and protected the Biden family, including President Biden himself,” the committee said following the release.

According to the committee, the documents “corroborate” the whistleblower testimony to the committee “and reinforce their credibility and their high esteem among colleagues.”

Fox News’ Brooke Singman contributed to this report.