Texas turns to faith as Gov. Abbott declares ‘Day of Prayer’ amid devastating floods

Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, declared Sunday, July 6, a “Day of Prayer” as Texas grapples with the devastating floods that have left at least 91 people dead.

“I urge Texans of all faiths and religious traditions and backgrounds to offer prayers on that day for the healing of individuals, safety of our first responders and public safety officers, rebuilding of communities, and restoration of the region struck by this disaster,” Abbott said in a proclamation.

And over breakfast tacos in Kerrville on Sunday morning, Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, posted a video of a restaurant streaming a First Baptist service. “Only in Texas… Great is thy faithfulness, indeed,” Roy said.

“Prayer works,” Abbott said Sunday morning.

And across the political aisle, a former Texas congressman and 2020 presidential candidate, Democrat Beto O’Rourke, encouraged prayer and donations for those impacted by the floods.

“Please pray with me while over 500 first responders continue their search for those still missing. Pray we find survivors,” Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, said as he encouraged Texans to join the day of prayer.

Texas is one of the more religious states in the U.S., particularly in the South, according to the Pew Research Center’s Religious Landscape study released in 2024. The same study found 67% of Texans are Christian.

“Please pray right now for everyone in the Hill Country, especially Camp Mystic,” Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas., said Friday.

Camp Mystic is a private Christian summer camp for girls. As of Monday afternoon, at least 27 young girls who were staying at Camp Mystic were confirmed dead. There were 750 attendees when the wall of water slammed into the camp.

Like many in Texas, Camp Mystic has turned to prayer during the tumultuous time for the young community.

“Camp Mystic is grieving the loss of 27 campers and counselors following the catastrophic flooding on the Guadalupe river. Our hearts are broken alongside our families that are enduring this unimaginable tragedy. We are praying for them constantly,” according to a statement on the camp’s website.

Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick told Fox News Channel that at Camp Mystic, “The water was at the door. The camp counselor took a rock and smashed out the window. They climbed out the window in bare feet and nothing but a night gown on, in neck-high water.”

“Please continue to pray for the families affected by this tragedy,” Patrick urged Texans.

And Attorney General Ken Paxton said, “Texans are praying for these families. God be with them during this time of unimaginable pain and suffering.”

