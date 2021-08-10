Texas Supreme Court allows for arrest of Democrats who don’t show up to legislature

The Texas Supreme Court Tuesday voided a district judge’s temporary restraining order that blocked the threat of arrest for Democratic lawmakers who fled the state last month.

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott threatened to arrest the nearly 60 Democratic representatives who fled the Texas legislature in order to block Republicans from establishing a quorum and passing a contested voting reforms bill.

TEXAS GOV. ABBOTT TO CALL ‘SPECIAL SESSION AFTER SPECIAL SESSION’ TO MAKE FLEEING DEMS CONSIDER VOTING BILL

The state’s Supreme Court ruling came after Abbott and House Speaker Dade Phelan petitioned the court Monday to overturn the protection order, meaning the lawmakers could all face arrest if they return from their month-long hiatus.

“The Supreme Court of Texas swiftly rejected this dangerous attempt by Texas Democrats to undermine our Constitution and avoid doing the job they were elected to do,” Abbott spokesperson, Renae Eze, told Fox News. “We look forward to the Supreme Court upholding the rule of law and stopping another stall tactic by the Texas Democrats.”

Lawmakers who have already returned to the Lone Star State could be arrested if they refuse to return to Austin to form a quorum on their own accord.

Check back on this developing story.