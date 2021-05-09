Texas sheriff blasts Biden administration for making National Guard pick up garbage at border

A Texas sheriff slammed President Biden’s border policies and argued it’s a “complete embarrassment” that his administration is forcing the Texas National Guard to clean up the piles of trash left behind by migrants.

“It’s incomprehensible that a national security border, our border with another…foreign country is in the shape that it is,” Jackson County, Texas Sheriff Andy Louderback told “Fox & Friends Weekend” Sunday.

Louderback’s comments come on the heels of the migrant surge at the southern border as the Biden administration continues to allow for the influx; instead, assigning border agents to clean up the mess.

The Texas sheriff added the situation is “preventable” if the president or vice president would visit the border and “see for themselves.” He expressed that there have been a number of “car crashes, increased deaths, exploitation of women, and environmental concerns” in the area.

“…migrants come into the border or stash along the travel routes into the major cities here,” he told co-host Jedediah Bila. “This is a major travel route, the number one human trafficking here in the United States, a tremendous hub for human trafficking and narcotics.”

Louderback mentioned the border is “littered completely” with trash, and that there’s an “incredible amount” of clothing, water bottles, and backpacks around the area.

“Do we talk about the level of fear here in Texas and across the United States as an open border policy expands here? Do we talk about the cartel expansion and the strength and the power that they now exhibit here in the United States?” Louderback asked.

The Texas sheriff concluded by saying the border crisis is being “completely ignored.”