Texas school shooting: Trump to keep NRA Houston convention speaking slot

Former President Donald Trump still plans to address the National Rifle Association conference in Houston on Friday after the mass shooting in Uvalde, he confirmed on social media.

Tuesday’s shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde left at least 19 children and two teachers dead. News of the attack led to renewed demands for gun control legislation across the country, with President Biden calling for politicians to oppose the “gun lobby.”

“America needs real solutions and real leadership in this moment, not politicians and partisanship,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Wednesday. “That’s why I will keep my longtime commitment to speak in Texas at the NRA Convention and deliver an important address to America. In the meantime, we all continue to pray for the victims, their families, and four our entire nation–we are all in this together.”

Trump was scheduled to speak alongside Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. Cruz and Abbott have yet to confirm whether they still plan to address the conference.