Texas man allegedly tells Cruz he’ll murder Republicans with ‘a brick in your skull,’ court frees him on bond

A man in the Houston area of Texas was charged with making threats against Sen. Ted Cruz but remains at large after a court let him free on a personal recognizance bond.

Isaac Nformangum, 22, is wanted by police for allegedly making a series of threatening remarks to Cruz over the telephone.

The local district attorney released transcripts of the calls, in which Nformangum accuses Republicans of planning to take away his right to vote.

“Hello and good afternoon Senator Rafael. This is one of the many Afro-American constituents of whom you are representative of here in Texas, as you currently serve from the Senate,” the man said in the phone call.

“I have just read the, uh, Texas Republican Party’s platform for this current 2022 year, uh, wherein it is apparent that your many colleagues intend … intend to have the voting right acts repealed and not reauthorized?”

The call quickly turned darker after Nformangum began a diatribe allegedly threatening to murder Republican lawmakers for perceived persecution.

“Every last one of your Republican colleagues to have signed off on that platform is to be found, and is to be found and killed, be it by a bullet to the face or by the smashing of a brick in your skull,” Nformangum continued.

“It is a civic duty of every American citizen or resident to see to it that every last one of your colleagues is to be killed. Killed. Be it by finding you in a public space or by trailing you to your very, by your very public homes.”

Nformangum was released July 3 on bond.

The suspect failed to show in court Friday, making him a wanted fugitive. Police are on the lookout, but Nformangum remains at large.

Cruz is not the only government figure to receive threats in recent weeks.

Only a month after someone allegedly tried to assassinate Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh over a leaked draft opinion indicating that the court would ultimately overturn Roe v. Wade, leftists on Twitter mocked the judge for having to flee a Washington, D.C., restaurant because of protesters.

Politico’s Friday morning “Playbook” reported that on “Wednesday night, D.C. protesters targeting the conservative Supreme Court justices who signed onto the Dobbs decision overturning the constitutional right to abortion got a tip that Justice Brett Kavanaugh was dining at Morton’s downtown D.C. location.”

According to the account, “Protesters soon showed up out front, called the manager to tell him to kick Kavanaugh out and later tweeted that the justice was forced to exit through the rear of the restaurant.”