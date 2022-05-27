Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick to skip NRA Houston convention

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Texas Lt. Gov Dan Patrick announced Friday that he canceled his scheduled appearance at the National Rifle Association’s annual meeting in Houston in order to “focus on the families” affected by the Uvalde school shooting.

The decision comes after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said he would not appear in person at the event, instead opting to deliver a video message instead.

“After prayerful consideration and discussion with NRA officials, I have decided not to speak at the NRA breakfast this morning,” Patrick said in a statement.

“While a strong supporter of the Second Amendment and an NRA member, I would not want my appearance today to bring any additional pain or grief to the families and all those suffering in Uvalde,” Patrick continued.

“This is a time to focus on the families, first and foremost,” he added.

Patrik and Abbott had been slated to attend the convention in Houston where several prominent Republicans, including Sen. Ted Cruz and former President Donald Trump, are scheduled to speak.

“Gov. Abbott will be delivering remarks via pre-recorded video to the NRA Conference,” Abbott campaign spokesman Mark Miner said in a statement on Friday. “He will be going to Uvalde today.”

Several high-profile figures, including singers Larry Gatlin and Don McLean, also have canceled their appearances at the NRA conference after 18-year-old Salvador Ramos walked into Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday and shot 19 children along with two faculty members.

Fox News Andrew Mark Miller contributed to this report.